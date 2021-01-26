Russia resumes passenger flights with four countries

Russia re-launches air service with Qatar, India, Vietnam and Finland



Russian officials announced that on January 27, 2021, Russia will resume flights with four countries, which were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this coming Wednesday, Russian citizens will be able to fly to Qatar, India, Vietnam and Finland. Citizens of these countries, accordingly, will be able to fly to Russia. The same applies to those who have a residence permit in these countries.

This decision to resume air links with those four countries was made by the Russian official operational headquarters for coronavirus, and the corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

According to the official release, the flights to Qatar will depart three times a week, to India, Vietnam and Finland – twice a week.

It was also announced that Cyprus will open borders for foreign tourists from March 1.