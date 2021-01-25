Ireland Level 5 Lockdown: What it means?

Ireland is about to enter Level 5 Lockdown, what effectively means almost a complete travel ban.



The Irish cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 meeting has ended, with Ministers set to recommend an extension to the Level 5 lockdown until March 5.

Proposals for new travel restrictions will also be brought to tomorrow’s full meeting of Cabinet, but it is understood that no decision has been made on the Leaving Cert or a return to education, due next week.

Construction sites, apart from those currently allowed to operate, will remain closed until March 5.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid agreed that all those coming from South Africa and Brazil where Covid variants have been found will face mandatory quarantine when entering the country.

One source said this would effectively amount to a travel ban for particular countries.

However, it is understood that this may take some time to implement as arrangements will have to be made with hotels.

Passengers entering from other regions will be expected to self-isolate and this will now be “legally binding and penal” and will no longer be advisory as has been the case.

It is understood that Ministers also discussed the possibility of testing people on arrival at airports as well as requiring a PCR test prior to travelling.

The number of new measures to curb the spread of the virus that will go to Cabinet tomorrow, include: