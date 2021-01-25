Malta Luxury Product Continues to Expand



Malta, an archipelago located in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, has been acclaimed for its luxurious accommodations, warm climate, and 7,000 years of history. Visitors can enjoy the new hotels located all over the island, including Valletta, Malta’s capital, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

These new luxury openings include a well-known international luxury brand to a smaller historical boutique experience. Two five-star properties launched their newly reimagined spas, bringing the concept of Spa and Wellness to a whole new level.

“Malta is especially attractive now to the luxury traveler,” noted Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority Representative in North America, “because it is less crowded than mainland Europe,

English speaking, appeals to a diverse range of interests and ages, and most of all, offers many opportunities for exclusive and curated experiences, ensuring safe health protocols.”

New Openings

Hyatt Regency Malta

Located in the popular seaside town of St. Julian’s, The Hyatt Regency Malta is an ideal Pied-à-Terre. Hotel guests can enjoy a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences at the three restaurants, spa treatments, and a flexible workspace. The world-renowned Hyatt Regency brand’s first property in Malta includes 151 rooms, 11 Regency Suites, and 1 Ambassador Suite, featuring either view of the Mediterranean sea or spectacular city views.

Iniala Harbour House

Iniala Harbour House & Residences

Overlooking Malta’s famous Grand Harbour and located at the prestigious St. Barbara Bastion, this luxury property is comprised of various historical Maltese townhouses and several ancient vaults, which have been lovingly restored to perfection. Featuring custom-made furniture, exquisite fabrics, and charming Maltese balconies, the elegant rooms and elaborate suites with private plunge pools, all celebrate contemporary design that subtly reflects Valletta’s unique heritage and charm. Situated on the stunning rooftop, the hotel’s premier restaurant, ION – The Harbour, offers spectacular views along with a unique, produce-driven cuisine by renowned local chef Andrew Borg.

The Iniala Spa is set to open in March 2021. Located in the magical setting of one of Iniala’s historic vaults, the spa features double and single treatment rooms, a steam room, a sauna, a relaxation area, as well as a heated pool. Iniala’s highly qualified therapists offer advanced wellness therapies using leading industry brands and products, either at the spa or in the comfort of one’s private suite. Treatments and programs can be customized and include holistic treatments from all corners of the world.

Five-Star Properties Reimagining Luxury Spas as Oases of Wellness

The Athenaeum Spa at The Five-Star Corinthia Palace

Originally opened as a restaurant and transformed into Corinthia’s founding hotel in 1968, Corinthia Palace in Attard has become a legendary part of Malta – a see and be seen destination. Following a year-long refurbishment, the new Athenaeum Spa was reopened as a 2,000 square feet tranquil oasis within the lush Mediterranean gardens. The reimagined Athenaeum Spa provides guests access to exceptional facilities including a thermal Vitality Suite and pool, a sauna and steam room, a nail salon, seven exquisite treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and terrace, and an indoor swimming pool with a jacuzzi and large outdoor pool. In partnership with ESPA, Athenaeum offers luxury products and treatments that make the most of natural ingredients and Maltese healing traditions. While the Athenaeum Spa joins the portfolio of other renowned ESPA spas around the globe it has been designed with Malta’s rich culture and heritage firmly in mind. The seamless indoor-outdoor experience celebrates local artisans and the serene Mediterranean environment, creating the ideal place in which to escape the cares of the world, in both body and mind.

Valletta Coast

The Phoenicia Malta

Both a landmark and a luxury retreat, Phoenicia is just outside the vibrant capital of Valletta.

The new Deep Nature Spa at The Phoenicia Malta welcomes guests with an environment of sophistication and natural light. The use of materials like walnut timber, marble, and Maltese stone give this spa a modern yet natural environment making it a genuine Maltese retreat. Guests can cool off with a swim in the indoor pool, work out in the fitness area with state-of-the-art equipment, or relax in the sophisticated area featuring a salt room, sauna, steam room, and multi-jet showers. Tailor-made massages or expert facial treatments are also available.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

