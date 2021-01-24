Best Mask: What Masks are killing Americans? Cotton, Fabric, Surgical, KN95, N95, FFP-2?

The big lie by CDC and WHO about masks kills thousands of people every day. When will US Government stand up and face the American People with the sober truth.



Not only Cotton and other fabric masks are unsafe, but also surgical masks are not the ideal solution to protect you from the more deadly COVID-19 virus.



This is the reason Cotton Masks are no longer legal in Germany.

Cotton masks may be fashionable but are simply not effective, and surgical masks are designed to only protect others, but not yourself.

The reason the Center for Disease Control by the US Government( CDC) is still misleading millions of Americans allowing cotton masks and never mentioning KN95, N95, or FFP2 masks is simple, but is also deadly.

The simple reason is there is not enough supply, and the demand would be tremendous if CDC starts telling the truth.



This is the same reason why not everyone is already getting the vaccine. At least in the case of vaccines, the government has been truthful, and people had been civilized and patient.

As a matter of fact, CDC is openly lying on its website of recommendation in saying do not choose N95 masks.

CDC shows pictures with its mask recommendations that are now illegal in European Countries like Germany.

CDC Website with Mask recommendation

Keeping the truth from the American People and allowing fashion stores to produce cotton masks that are simply not effective is not a good move. Should a government be allowed to lie to hide the truth from its people? After all, in the U.S. the government is supposed to work for the people.

The United States is not the only country hiding the truth.



Gunther Franke, a pharmacist in Cologne, Germany, in business for more than 30 years has no financial interest but is stepping forward in telling the real story – and it’s frightening.



“Germany went through the same stage, the US is going through now. Germany could not tell Germans the truth, because masks would have not been available to those that really need them even more: Doctors and front line health workers, like our team at my pharmacy.

Apparently, there are not enough Chinese produced KN95 and American made N95 masks on the market to supply all the American people. In Germany, there are enough FFP2 masks available now. It’s, why the government is providing free access to many, and others can buy them without fear of hitting supply limits.

Gunther strongly recommends buying the FFP2 masks from licensed pharmacies and not supermarkets, so questions can be asked on how to use, and how to re-use such masks. FFP2 masks and also KN94 and N95 masks can be reused.

Gunther said: “Use your FFP-2, KN95 or N95 mask for one day and put it away for one week before re-using. It would allow the mask to dry out. Never touch the inside of a mask, or put it in your pocket.”

Germany is not the only country making the more effective FFP2 (KN95 n95) masks mandatory, the Republic of Korea (South Korea) mandates the same. When talking to a high ranking tourism expert in Seoul, she didn’t want to be named, but was very surprised and alarmed about the United States ignoring this life-saving recommendation.

The World Health Organization is saying Non-medical, fabric masks can be used by the general public under the age of 60 and who do not have underlying health conditions. This WHO Statement is negligent and simply wrong and untrue.

Juergen Steinmetz, who is also the Chairman of the World Tourism Network is urging the CDC and WHO to follow German guidelines and become honest with the American People and the world.



“We need to work together and learn from each other and not mislead our people to win the war against this deadly virus,” Steinmetz added.

Watch the interview with German Pharmacist Gunther Franke from Cologne, owner of Birken Apotheke

eTN Interview with Gunther Franke from Birken Apotheke in Cologne, Germany