Carnival Cruise Line announces additional cruise cancellations

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations, extending its pause in US departures through April 30, 2021, and cancelling Australian operations through May 19, 2021.

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend which were to begin this May through Oct. 31, 2021, and moved the start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, with the first cruise now set for May 29, 2021.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a generous future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

“Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see. We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we have determined it’s going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras’ departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend’s itineraries in Europe,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.