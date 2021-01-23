Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association announces new President

The new President of the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association is taking over during a challenging time in the tourism sector. He and the GHTA Board and committees have committed to working to heal what has been damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association announced that Leo Garbutt of the owning family of Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel has been voted in as the President of GHTA by his peers.

With over 30 years of experience in Grenada’s tourism industry and having undertaken previous leadership roles within the GHTA and Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), Leo is picking up this role at a particularly challenging time for the tourism sector. Leo and the GHTA board & committees will work diligently and respectfully to heal the industry wounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will lead to further growth from where tourism left off in 2019.

Leo and his family own and operate the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, renowned as one of the leading luxury hotels in the Caribbean. The family and their team have transformed the hotel into the world-class luxury resort it is today with over 130 longstanding team members.

In addition, Leo continues to be a strong advocate of early childhood education and is a trustee of Grenada Schools Inc., which has built 27 libraries in primary schools across Grenada & Carriacou, and partners with the Ministry of Education to train teachers to use their literacy manual.

