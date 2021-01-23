4 Thrifty Ways to Fund Your Next Vacation

As the snow starts to fly in more than half the country, now is the time to start dreaming about your next sunny vacation. It’s never too early to make a savings plan that will finance your next cruise, a road trip across the country, or a beach oasis. However, savings don’t accumulate overnight, so now is the time to make a plan.

There is nothing that ruins a potential vacation faster than worrying about how you are going to pay for your trip. As the holidays come to an end and life gets back to normal, setting down a plan to squirrel away some cash for an adventure is the key. Once you are ready to hit the road you can get some extra spending money online at the iCash website, but until then, it’s time to get to work. Let’s look at a few thrifty ways that you can fund your next vacation.

Side Job

Extra money means extra work. If you want to save quickly for your next vacation you may need to pick up some part-time work. Whether you can find a few hours working retail, or you use your car to make money as an Uber driver, there are plenty of places to find part-time work.

Restaurants or bars

Retail

Uber/Lyft driver

Food delivery

Random tasks

House/pet/child sitting

Virtual Assistant

Freelancing

Tutoring

Sell Your Stuff

Wouldn’t you love to make some money by cleaning out your basement or closet? You may be shocked to find how many unused and forgotten items lurk in the dark corners of your home. Selling items like gym and sports equipment, electronics, old books, and clothes can bring you in some extra cash. Take a look around your home and decide what you are willing to part with to finance your next vacation adventure. Visit sites like eBay, Etsy, Poshmark, and LetGo to see what regular items are selling for, and then start creating your own listings.

Cut Your Budget

Most people will find that if they write out a budget for their monthly spending, there is room to make some cuts. If you want to save money for a vacation down the road, sacrifices need to be made now. Take a look at your spending and ask yourself what you are willing to give up temporarily or permanently to be able to afford to travel. Here are a few places you can cut back on your spending.

Take out food

Gourmet coffee

Extra cable packages

Unused gym membership

Entertainment

Non-essential subscriptions

Uber/Lyft

Using your car to make money falls under side jobs but it is important to recognize that this can be a long-term opportunity beyond your vacation savings. By simply using your own car to transport passengers you can make a good income. Make your own schedule and plan your own routes to suit your comfort while making money with a car that would otherwise just be parked in the driveway.

If you are already dreaming about stretching out on a beach relaxing in the sun, now is the time to start making a savings plan. Follow some of these thrifty tips to help you fund your next vacation adventure.