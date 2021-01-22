Portugal suspends all passenger flights with UK
Portugal halts air service with Great Britain
Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the suspension of all air links with the United Kingdom amid the spread of a new highly infectious “British” strain of the coronavirus.
“From January 23, Portugal will suspend flights with the UK, only export flights will be carried out … in order to reduce the risk of the spread of a mutated strain of coronavirus detected earlier in the United Kingdom,” the head of Portugal’s government said.
CATEGORIES Aviation NewsBreaking Travel NewsBusiness Travel NewsetnEuropean travel newsFeature Travel StoryGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsHealth NewsInternational Visitor NewsPeople in Travel & TourismPortugal travel newsPremium NewsResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire NewsUK Travel News