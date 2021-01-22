Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Harry S. Johnson January 22, 2021
Portugal suspends all passenger flights with UK

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the suspension of all air links with the United Kingdom amid the spread of a new highly infectious “British” strain of the coronavirus.

“From January 23, Portugal will suspend flights with the UK, only export flights will be carried out … in order to reduce the risk of the spread of a mutated strain of coronavirus detected earlier in the United Kingdom,” the head of Portugal’s government said.

