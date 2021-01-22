Tourism has a new Hero: Kornelia Ferizaj from Albania

The Hall of International Tourism Heroes is open by nomination only to recognize those that have shown extraordinary leadership, innovation, and actions. Tourism Heroes go the extra step. The Tourism Hero of the Year Award is presented to selected members of the Hall of International Tourism Heroes. The Director of the Albania National Tourism Agency is now a tourism hero.

Kornelia Ferizaj is the General Director of Albania National Tourism Agency.

She was nominated as a tourism hero by WTN Balkan president Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica.

Kornelia entered the International Tourism Hall of Heroes

Like the rest of the Balkan countries, Albania is facing a lot of difficulties. The transition process that the country is going through is quite complicated. In addition to it, the coronavirus pandemic has added a burden to the Albanian economy, travel, and tourism.



Therefore, Kornelia is working under very complicated conditions. She is trying hard to help Albanian tourism survive. Her efforts to promote the country, its beauties, and potential, locally, regionally, and internationally are of extreme value in the process of rebuilding the tourism industry. Her proactive approach makes a difference and she is a leader with a huge potential to get Albanian tourism going. having Kornelia in so responsible position in the tourism industry is a real sign that Albania is on the way to win over all the difficulties that the country is facing at the moment.

Therefore, I strongly recommend this young and hardworking lady to be awarded as a Tourism Hero.

Kornelia said:

I am really so impressed and excited at the same time. It is really a great appreciation for my work, and I want to thank you and your team for this.

I hope we will have a great collaboration together.

Juergen Steinmetz, chair of the World Tourism Network said: “Kornelia has shown leadership and a global view in helping Albania to master the current crisis. Entering the International Hall of TOurism Heroes is well deserved. “

More information on the World Tourism Network Heroes Program: www.heroes.travel