ARC congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on their inauguration

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) congratulates President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States and Vice President Kamala Harris on her groundbreaking inauguration as the country’s first Black, South Asian and female vice president.

We are encouraged by President Biden’s urgency to oversee the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration’s comprehensive approach to address this public health and economic crisis—including a coordinated, mass rollout of vaccinations, standardized testing programs and other critical health protocols —will save American lives, protect American livelihoods and help American industries.

Air travel will play a vital role in the U.S. economic recovery and we applaud the bi-partisan actions to-date providing much-needed assistance to the travel industry. We urge the Biden-Harris administration and Congress to strengthen their collaboration with Airlines for America (A4A) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) in their work supporting ARC customers – more than 200 global airlines and thousands of U.S.-based travel agencies, many of which are small businesses – to speed the recovery of our industry and our nation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARC again congratulates President Biden and Vice President Harris on their historic inauguration. We stand in support of our customers, partners and key public sector stakeholders ready to rebuild the air travel industry by restoring thousands of critical jobs and connecting the world through sustainable economic growth.