Sri Lanka ready to receive foreign tourists

Sri Lanka tourism re-opening to foreign visitors

Sri Lankan authorities announced that the country is ready to receive foreign tourists from January 21.

“All precautions have been taken to make the rest as safe, reliable and serene as possible for visitors,” the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau declared.

But foreign travelers will need to follow certain rules.

Before the trip, they must book a hotel in order to be in quarantine for two weeks. Moreover, the hotel must be officially certified for visitor quarantine. The COVID-19 test must be completed 96 hours before departure for Sri Lanka.

The second test is taken at the hotel and then on 7th day of isolation. Also, tourists need to have a visa and insurance with them. Visa can be obtained on the website of the Department of Migration, and insurance – from the local insurance company People’s Insurance PLC.

For the first two weeks, tourists can go on excursions only with official guides. But after quarantine, you can travel around the island without accompanying persons.