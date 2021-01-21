Aviation Industry Leaders Unite in World Tourism Network Interest Group

Aviation is a key factor in rebuilding the travel and tourism industry. The World Tourism Network had an initial brainstorming discussion with industry leaders to talk about a way forward.

The World Tourism Network Aviation Interest Group met on Tuesday in a brainstorming session to identify talking points and advocacy in rebuilding the global aviation industry. This initial meeting was under the leadership of Executive Board Member of the World Tourism Network, Vijay Poonoosamy, from Singapore

World Tourism Network is a global initiative with a focus on the small- and medium-sized travel and tourism industry.



Vijay Poonoosamy is also the Director of International & Public Affairs of QI Group; a Non-Executive Member of the Board of aircraft asset management company, Veling Group; member of the Advisory Board of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne; member of The Red Sea Development Company; and member of the World Economic Forum’s Strategy Officers Community and Gender Parity Steering Committee. Vijay was the Managing Director of Air Mauritius, the Executive Chairman of Airports of Mauritius, and the Vice President International Affairs of Etihad Airways. He chaired ICAO’s 4th Worldwide Air Transport Conference, the African Civil Aviation Commission’s Air Transport Committee, IATA’s Industry Affairs Committee, and the Legal Advisory Council.

A team of experienced aviation professionals and WTN members discussed issues relevant to the sector.

Contributions to the session came from:

Michael Walsh, CEP, Pacific Basin Economic Council

Paul Steele, Founder of Steel & Associates and former IATA Senior Vice President Member & External Relations

Catherine Tabone, Consultant and former Air Malta Chief Officer International & Legal Affairs

Chris Zweigenthal, CEO, Airlines Association of Southern Africa

Simon Phippard, Counsel at Bird & Bird

Chamsou Andjorin, Director at Cda technologies

Catrin Drawer, Associate Partner, Lufthansa Consulting

Mohamed Taieb, Consultant and former Director General of Civil Aviation of Tunisia

The second session is scheduled for:

Friday, 22 January 2020

– Hawaii (HST) : 3.00 pm– California (PST): 5.00 pm

– Denver (MST) : 6.00 pm

– Chicago (CST) : 7.00pm

– New York (EST) | Jamaica: 8.00 pm

– Argentina | Brazil: 10.00pm

Saturday, 23 January 2020

– UK | Portugal | Ghana: 1.00 am

– Germany | Italy | Tunisia | 2.00 am

– Greece | Jordan | Israel| South Africa | 3.00 am

– Saudi Arabia: 4.00 am

– UAE | Seychelles | Mauritius 5.00 am

– India: 6.30 am

– Thailand | Jakarta: 8.00 am

– Hong Kong | Singapore | Bali 9.00 am

– Japan | Korea 10.00 am

– Guam: 11.00 am

– Sydney: 12.00 pm

– New Zealand: 2.00 pm

WTN invited members and interested eTurboNews readers to actively attend this upcoming brainstorming session.

Watch the initial event earlier this week: