Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan announces new low-fare destinations

FlyArystan is Kazakhstan’s first Low Cost Carrier and the first LCC based in Eurasia

FlyArystan’s rapid growth is set to continue with the fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft growing to eight aircraft in March 2021.

The additional aircraft are being delivered earlier than originally planned due to the strong demand for the low-fare product that FlyArystan has pioneered in Kazakhstan.

The new aircraft will allow FlyArystan to add five new routes and deliver low fares to more people wanting to travel in Kazakhstan

The five new routes will have low fares are available for purchase via airline’s website, the airline’s mobile app and other sales channels.

• Aktau-Kyzylorda-Aktau (flights start Mar 17 on Wed & Sun),

• Atyrau-Turkistan-Atyrau (flights start March 28 on Fri & Sun)

• Shymkent-Uralsk-Shymkent (flights start May 1 on Tue, Thu & Sat)

• Shymkent-Aktobe-Shymkent (flights start May 1 on Tue, Thu & Sun)

• Shymkent-Semey-Shymkent (flights start May 2 on Mon, Wed, Fri & Sun)

*One-way fares include one hand baggage weighing 5kg.

Earlier this week, FlyArystan low-cost announced a seat sale for the spring-summer season of March-October. The airline reintroduced nine routes that had closed due to COVID restrictions and five new routes. With today’s announcement the airline will operate on 34 routes in Kazakhstan.