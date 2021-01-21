Powerful earthquake strikes southern Philippines

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of aftershocks but said damage was not expected

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines today. The quake hit about 193 miles southeast of Davao city on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 59 miles at 8:23 pm local time (1223 GMT), according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued so far.