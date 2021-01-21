Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Powerful earthquake strikes southern Philippines

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of aftershocks but said damage was not expected

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonJanuary 21, 2021 15:23
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines today. The quake hit about 193 miles southeast of Davao city on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 59 miles at 8:23 pm local time (1223 GMT), according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued so far.

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude7.0
Date-Time21 Jan 2021 12:23:06 UTC 21 Jan 2021 21:23:06 near epicenter 21 Jan 2021
Location5.007N 127.517E
Depth95 km
Distances210.8 km (130.7 mi) SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines 231.0 km (143.2 mi) ESE of Caburan, Philippines 259.1 km (160.6 mi) SSE of Mati, Philippines 262.3 km (162.6 mi) SE of Malita, Philippines 310.9 km (192.7 mi) SE of Davao, Philippines
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 7.0 km; Vertical 5.0 km
ParametersNph = 124; Dmin = 312.8 km; Rmss = 0.82 seconds; Gp = 28°
