Professor Geoffrey Lipman knows this is a big day for Travel, Tourism, and Climate Change

What the difference one day can make. With the inauguration in the United States of America and President Biden bringing the country back into the Paris Climate Agreement, it will put targets back on track. Tourism veteran and climate change expert Professor Geoffrey Lipman is overjoyed.

Today the United States rejoined the Paris Climate Initiative. This is big news, also for Professor Geoffrey Lipman, founder of Sun Program. (SunX)

SUNx – Strong Universal Network – is a new system for Tourism destinations and stakeholders to build Climate Resilience in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement through Climate Friendly Travel. It is managed by the Belgian-based not-for-profit Green Growth & Travelism Institute (GGTI).

According to Professor Lipman, There is no greater single threat to humanity than Climate Change – it is eXistential. SUNx will focus on this reality and provide an eXchange of smart solutions, tools, and resources to help any community and its tourism stakeholders understand the evolving regulatory dictates and market opportunities.

Professor Lipman shared with eTurboNews what it means for him and the global travel and tourism industry, that the United States is back online with the Paris Climate Agreement under President Biden.