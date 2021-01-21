Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

The official order by the Biden White House on rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJanuary 21, 2021 01:09
The official order by the Biden White House on rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement

The following press release was received today by the US White House.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
January 20, 2020 

ACCEPTANCE ON BEHALF OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
 I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on December 12, 2015, do hereby accept the said Agreement and every article and clause thereof on behalf of the United States of America.

Done at Washington this 20th day of January 2021.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Climate Change Press release
Press release by the White House on behalf of The United States of America

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

CATEGORIES
ArabicArmenianBengaliBulgarianChinese (Simplified)CroatianCzechDanishDutchEnglishFilipinoFinnishFrenchGeorgianGermanGreekHebrewHindiHungarianIcelandicIndonesianItalianJapaneseKoreanLatvianNepaliNorwegianPersianPolishPortugueseRomanianRussianSamoanSerbianSlovakSpanishSwahiliSwedishTamilThaiTurkishUkrainianUrdu