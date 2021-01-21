The Official Acceptance by the White House on behalf of the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement
President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Executive Order
The following press release was received today by the US White House.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 20, 2020
ACCEPTANCE ON BEHALF OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on December 12, 2015, do hereby accept the said Agreement and every article and clause thereof on behalf of the United States of America.
Done at Washington this 20th day of January 2021.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsPeople in Travel & TourismTravel DestinationTravel NewsUSA Travel News