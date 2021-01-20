Iberostar offers complimentary on-site COVID-19 tests for US travelers

Spanish tourism company reinforcing its commitment to care-free vacation

As US travelers are required to present a negative COVID-19 test when entering the country, Iberostar Group now offers them on-site, complimentary COVID-19 Antigen tests at its hotels in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Brazil.

Starting January 26th and, at least, until March 31, 2021 guests at Iberostar hotels can schedule and have their Antigen test done on-site. The tests are carried out by an accredited medical testing lab that complies with the requirements of the CDC, which is conveniently available in dedicated facilities within Iberostar resorts. All Iberostar hotels in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Brazil will be offering this service. Additionally, the company announces that guests interested in taking a PCR test may do so at all locations, at a cost.

In line with the company’s How We Care philosophy, that provides, among other things, more than 300 health and safety measures implemented in all hotels, Iberostar Group now expands its complimentary assurance package, Travel at Ease, to include the COVID-19 Antigen tests for all guests who are travelling back to the U.S. Travel at Ease provides a range of services available in the unlikely event that a guest’s vacation is disrupted due to testing positive for COVID-19 and is available in all destinations and for all reservations, including those made through trusted partners. For U.S. travelers, Travel at Ease comprises services such as COVID-19 tests, extension of stay at no cost and isolation rooms with all necessary amenities, contactless room service and free in-room entertainment. Among other services, the package also includes a special discounted rate for another adult to accompany the family if the guest is an adult traveling alone with children. Full refund in case of early departure is also included.