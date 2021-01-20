Hawaii Castle Hospitality Group announced new roles for two leadership team members

Castle Hospitality Group recently announced new roles for two of its leadership team members:

Renette Carpio, Director of Condominium Administration

Carpio has been named Director of Condominium Administration and will be responsible for the administration and management of Castle’s resort condominium AOAOs. She has over 30 years of experience in the travel and tourism industries and has held a number of positions with Castle including Director of Operations and Director of Owner Relations. She also served as General Manager for various Castle properties on Maui.

Violet Carlsberg, Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii Director and Director of Business Development

Carlsberg, who is currently Director of Business Development, has assumed an added role as Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii Director. She is responsible for business development for Castle’s individual condominium units for both Castle Resorts & Hotels (CRH) and Castle Vacation Rental Hawaii (CVHR) brands. With the added role of CVRH Director, Carlsberg will focus on building and growing this vacation rental brand which is the largest VR brand in Hawaii. She has been with Castle for over four years.