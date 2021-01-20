Qatar participates in 113th Session of the Executive Council of UNWTO

Qatar was represented at the UNWTO session by Qatar's ambassador to Spain Abdullah bin Ibrahim al-Hamar

The State of Qatar participated in the 113th session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the Spain’s capital city of Madrid.

The State of Qatar was represented at the session by Qatar’s ambassador to Spain Abdullah bin Ibrahim al-Hamar.

On the sidelines of the UNWTO session, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with the ambassador of Qatar. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations.

The ambassador also participated in the Global Tourism Crisis Committee’s first meeting to discuss the current global challenges facing the tourism sector.

The committee stressed the need to overcome challenges through concerted efforts in order to resume the global tourism movement.