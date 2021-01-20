Etihad Airways resumes passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Doha

With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations

Effective 15 February 2021, Etihad Airways will recommence passenger flights from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to Doha, Qatar, subject to the applicable government approvals. The service will operate daily using an Airbus A320 and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “With ties between the UAE and Qatar restored, the restarting of passenger services between the two capitals will once again support the growth of trade and tourism between the two nations.

“Adding a new destination to Etihad’s network during the COVID-19 pandemic is another step towards the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across the airline’s global network.”

To give guests peace of mind and to offer an extra level of reassurance to travel, Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100% of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before departure, and on arrival in Abu Dhabi.

As the network continues to be built back up, Etihad ensures a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey. Over the last few months, the airline has seized every opportunity to improve processes, including the introduction of free PCR testing for guests departing the UAE and free COVID-19 insurance for all passengers globally.

