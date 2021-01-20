Singapore Airlines resumes flights between Munich and Singapore

Resuming nonstop service between Munich and Singapore sends a very important signal, especially in these challenging times

Starting on January 20, 2021, Singapore Airlines will once again be operating three flights per week between Singapore and the Munich hub. Flights from Singapore will take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while those from Munich will depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. An Airbus A350-900 will service the route and will also transport cargo to and from Asia.

“We are delighted that Singapore Airlines, one of Asia’s most prestigious airlines, is restarting regular service in Munich. Resuming the non-stop link between Munich and Singapore sends a very important signal, especially in these challenging times. Providing a well-established connection for business travelers and an efficient route for cargo, the Singapore Airlines flights will help to bring back some semblance of normality. I hope that all travelers will soon once again have the opportunity to make the most of the exceptional service that Singapore Airlines offers from Munich,” said Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

“Our flights to Munich have always been close to our hearts ever since we started operations in 2010. The Bavarian capital is the perfect gateway for corporate and leisure travelers from southern Germany and Austria, and the resumption of the Singapore Airlines service from Munich to Singapore provides excellent access to Asia, Australia and New Zealand. This development affirms our confidence of incipient market recovery and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard soon,” states Sek Eng Lee, Regional Vice President Europe Singapore Airlines.