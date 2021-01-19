Thailand introduces new tourist tax
New tourist levy announced in Thailand
Thailand’s government officials announced the introduction of a new tourist levy on all foreign visitors to the country.
Now all tourists arriving in Thailand will have to pay an additional $10 fee.
The new tax announcement was made by the Thailand’s Minister of Tourism Pipat Ratchakitprakan.
According to the minister, all the collected funds will be used to create a fund that assist tourists with in case of illness or accidents.
