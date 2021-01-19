Accor sets ambitious lineup for 2021 new hotel openings

Accor looks forward to a bounty of new properties and new beginnings around the world

Accor is kicking off the year with an encouraging development outlook and a full schedule of new hotel openings around the world. While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges – not the least of which were felt among the travel and hospitality sectors – Accor maintained a steady pace of development and continued to sign new projects, leading to a robust roster of new hotel openings throughout 2021.

“As we are all too familiar, 2020 had a profound impact on our day-to-day lives and the hospitality industry as a whole; even so, the early stages of a global rebound will be material and significant,” said Agnes Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer. “Despite the delays and temporary closures we experienced due to the pandemic, we continued to experience sustained momentum across our development pipeline and are optimistic that the worldwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to renewed trust in travel and a much greater sense of personal safety for the entire global population.”

Accor‘s sound financial capacity, worldwide reach, and unrivalled portfolio of brands not only kept the company in a solid position to weather the challenges of 2020, but its development capabilities and organizational model allowed the Group to focus on providing support and service to its owners, developers and partners.

The lifestyle category is set to be one of Accor’s most vibrant segments over the coming years, with the number of lifestyle hotel openings expected to triple by 2023. Moreover, Accor’s lifestyle segment currently accounts for roughly five percent of the Group’s annual revenue, while representing 25% of the company’s development pipeline by value. The recently announced joint venture with Ennismore, expected to close in Q2 2021, will contribute to a richly diverse platform set to become even more exciting this year with uniquely stylish new properties opening their doors, including Mondrian Shoreditch London; JO&JOE Vienna Westbahnhof; SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa; SLS Dubai and 25hours Dubai.

Accor’s luxury segment will also make headlines in 2021 with the Banyan Tree Doha in Qatar and Raffles openings in Udaipur and Jeddah. Fairmont will see the much-anticipated opening of the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, along with Fairmont Windsor in England; Carton House, a Fairmont managed hotel in Dublin; Fairmont Ramla Riyadh; Fairmont Ambassador Seoul; and, Fairmont Tagazhout Bay in Morocco. Sofitel will bring French sophistication to several new destinations including Seoul, Hangzhou, and Adelaide.

Conversion opportunities also presented themselves in 2020 and will continue to be a growth driver in 2021 and beyond, as Accor has emerged as the partner of choice among independent hotel owners attracted to the company’s renowned flexibility and ease of transition, its unmatched spectrum of brands, and its welcoming culture that celebrates authenticity, diversity and entrepreneurialism.

Across the Group’s unrivalled brand portfolio, leading brands for conversion opportunities include The House of Originals (Luxury), MGallery (Upper Premium), Mövenpick (Premium), Grand Mercure (Premium), Mercure (Midscale), ibis Styles (Economy) and greet (Budget). Not surprisingly, these seven brands account for 43% of Accor’s opening pipeline over the next five years. For example, MGallery will welcome several new hotels in key gateway locations this year, including Orchard Hills Residences Singapore – MGallery, The Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery, and The Porter House Hotel – MGallery in Sydney, Australia.

All of the Group’s new properties are expected to open in full compliance with Accor’s ALLSAFE hygiene and cleanliness label. The ALLSAFE label was established by Accor in mid 2020 to give guests the assurance of a third-party verified standard of hotel cleanliness and hygienic requirements. These standards were developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a leader in operational testing, inspections and certifications.

The attached “notable openings” overview provides a high-level glimpse into some of the new Accor properties that guests and travel enthusiasts can expect to enjoy around the world in 2021.

Notable Openings – 2021

Northern Europe

Fairmont Windsor Park – Luxurious health and wellness retreat near Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens

– Luxurious health and wellness retreat near Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens Carton House, a Fairmont managed hotel, Dublin – Fairmont’s first hotel in Ireland, set on a historic estate dating back to 1176

– Fairmont’s first hotel in Ireland, set on a historic estate dating back to 1176 Swissôtel Kursaal Bern – Stunning mountain views and panoramic city vistas at this urban hotel connected to a convention center and casino

Stunning mountain views and panoramic city vistas at this urban hotel connected to a convention center and casino Mondrian Shoreditch London – The brand’s sixth property will be a European flagship and marks an exciting return to London

– The brand’s sixth property will be a European flagship and marks an exciting return to London Pullman Tbilisi, Georgia – Much-anticipated destination ideally located in the landmark Axis Towers

– Much-anticipated destination ideally located in the landmark Axis Towers Merici Hotel Sittard, MGallery – An 82-room urban retreat, set in a former Netherlands monastery in the historic city center of Sittard.

– An 82-room urban retreat, set in a former Netherlands monastery in the historic city center of Sittard. JO&JOE Vienna Westbahnhof, Austria – Will open on the two upper floors of the future IKEA store at Westbahnhof.

– Will open on the two upper floors of the future IKEA store at Westbahnhof. Ibis Lviv, Ukraine – Bright, modern and stylish hotel located in the center of this ancient city with historic and architectural heritage

– Bright, modern and stylish hotel located in the center of this ancient city with historic and architectural heritage Ibis Baku, Azerbaijan – The first full Agora concept hotel in the region, located in the intriguing heart of Baku

– The first full Agora concept hotel in the region, located in the intriguing heart of Baku Ibis Styles Chelyabinsk, Russia – Inspired by a meteor and brought to life by one of the most acclaimed designers in Russia

Southern Europe

SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa – On the shores of Costa del Sol, this revamped iconic hotel is the first property in Spain for the fashionable SO/ brand

– On the shores of Costa del Sol, this revamped iconic hotel is the first property in Spain for the fashionable SO/ brand Angsana Corfu – This chic, cliff-edge resort overlooking the Ionian Sea is the brand’s first destination in Europe

– This chic, cliff-edge resort overlooking the Ionian Sea is the brand’s first destination in Europe Pompei Habita 79 – MGallery – Residing in a grand 19 th Century villa with a rooftop view of the fascinating ancient ruins of Pompei

– Residing in a grand 19 Century villa with a rooftop view of the fascinating ancient ruins of Pompei 25hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino, Florence – Playfully taking guests on a journey through the dichotomous forces of Dante’s Inferno and Paradiso

– Playfully taking guests on a journey through the dichotomous forces of Dante’s Inferno and Paradiso Mama Shelter Rome – Mama will take care of everything at the brand’s first address in Italy, a beautiful and modern urban refuge

– Mama will take care of everything at the brand’s first address in Italy, a beautiful and modern urban refuge greet Bordeaux Aéroport – Convivial moments among travelers and families with upcycled design and welcoming service

– Convivial moments among travelers and families with upcycled design and welcoming service greet Rennes Pacé – The brand’s fourth hotel is locally engaged and focused on what’s most important to its guests

– The brand’s fourth hotel is locally engaged and focused on what’s most important to its guests Mama Shelter – Mama Paris Litwin – A bubble of serenity, happiness and humor for business guests and locals to enjoy together

– A bubble of serenity, happiness and humor for business guests and locals to enjoy together Mercure Peyraguedes Loudenvielle Pyrénées – True sense of hospitality with genuine friendly staff at this mountain resort

– True sense of hospitality with genuine friendly staff at this mountain resort Ibis Montpellier Aéroport – Conveniently located for travelers making quick connections through France

– Conveniently located for travelers making quick connections through France Novotel Megève Mont Blanc – A skiers’ paradise just steps from Megeve Ski Resort and the Mont d’Arbois Ski Area

– A skiers’ paradise just steps from Megeve Ski Resort and the Mont d’Arbois Ski Area Novotel Annemasse – Spectacular rooftop bar and restaurant provides breathtaking views of the Alps and the Jura

Spectacular rooftop bar and restaurant provides breathtaking views of the Alps and the Jura JO&JOE Buzenval – the brand’s Open House concept will open in one of Paris’ trendy, up-and-coming neighborhoods featuring 160 beds and a rooftop

the brand’s Open House concept will open in one of Paris’ trendy, up-and-coming neighborhoods featuring 160 beds and a rooftop TRIBE Carcassone – located in the south of France, the new hotel will feature an amazing view on the historical city

– located in the south of France, the new hotel will feature an amazing view on the historical city TRIBE Le Touquet – Only 2 hours from Paris, this property will feature vibrant design in a green and relaxing environment close to the sea.

India , Middle East + Africa

Raffles Udaipur – The brand’s first hotel in India, styled as a romantic palace, set on a private island of Udaisagar Lake

– The brand’s first hotel in India, styled as a romantic palace, set on a private island of Udaisagar Lake Raffles Jeddah – Inspired by the richness of Arabian heritage, the hotel offers opulent luxury with extravagant wedding and entertainment suites

– Inspired by the richness of Arabian heritage, the hotel offers opulent luxury with extravagant wedding and entertainment suites Banyan Tree Doha, Qatar – The brand’s first hotel in Qatar, with an ideal location in the sparkling city of Mushaireb

– The brand’s first hotel in Qatar, with an ideal location in the sparkling city of Mushaireb Fairmont Ramla Riyadh – Serviced residences provide a luxurious home away from home, infused with the Saudi local essence

– Serviced residences provide a luxurious home away from home, infused with the Saudi local essence Fairmont Tagazhout Bay, Morocco – Serene oceanside destination surrounded by olive groves and Argan gardens

– Serene oceanside destination surrounded by olive groves and Argan gardens Rixos Jewel of the Creek in Dubai – Fully integrated urban resort emphasizing leisure, entertainment, sports and food & beverage

– Fully integrated urban resort emphasizing leisure, entertainment, sports and food & beverage Rixos Premium Magawish, Egypt – Exclusive all-inclusive resort located on the Red Sea Coast.

Exclusive all-inclusive resort located on the Red Sea Coast. SLS Dubai – The first SLS hotel to open in the Middle East offering luxurious residences and hotel rooms with unobstructed views of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai Creek

The first SLS hotel to open in the Middle East offering luxurious residences and hotel rooms with unobstructed views of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai Creek Swissôtel Living Jeddah – The first destination in the Kingdom for Swissôtel’s serviced residences

– The first destination in the Kingdom for Swissôtel’s serviced residences Mantis Kivu Queen uBuranga, Rwanda – a floating luxury hotel which will cruise along one of Africa’s great lakes, Lake Kivu

– a floating luxury hotel which will cruise along one of Africa’s great lakes, Lake Kivu 25 Hours Dubai – Quirky design-led hotel concept offers great charm and personality forged in the local culture of Dubai

– Quirky design-led hotel concept offers great charm and personality forged in the local culture of Dubai Th8 Dubai – Inspired by the fashion, glamour and jet-set lifestyle of the cool white sands and art deco scene of Miami Beach, Th8 embodies the city and culture where it resides, while maintaining its originality

Southeast Asia

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul – The first Fairmont hotel in South Korea featuring a Fairmont Gold Lounge and Fairmont Fit luxury services.

– The first Fairmont hotel in South Korea featuring a Fairmont Gold Lounge and Fairmont Fit luxury services. V Villas Phuket – MGallery – Private villas offering exclusivity and seclusion with a spectacular vista of the Ao Yon Bay in Southern Phuket

– Private villas offering exclusivity and seclusion with a spectacular vista of the Ao Yon Bay in Southern Phuket Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery – A portal to the city’s golden era with a blend of modern Spanish and Art Deco design

– A portal to the city’s golden era with a blend of modern Spanish and Art Deco design Orchard Hills Residences Singapore – MGallery – The first MGallery address in Singapore is an urban wellness retreat designed by an award-winning team

– The first MGallery address in Singapore is an urban wellness retreat designed by an award-winning team Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences – Overlooking Seokchon Lake Park, near the Lotte World Tower and Jamsil Subway Station

Pacific

Mövenpick Hotel Hobart, Australia – The first Mövenpick hotel in Australia is a warm, contemporary hotel with culinary history and a cosmopolitan vibe

– The first Mövenpick hotel in Australia is a warm, contemporary hotel with culinary history and a cosmopolitan vibe The Porter House Hotel – MGallery, Sydney Australia – An 1870s heritage-listed building turned luxury boutique hotel in the downtown district

– An 1870s heritage-listed building turned luxury boutique hotel in the downtown district Sofitel Adelaide, Australia – World-class hotel with a refined sense of modern luxury and a touch of French decadence

– World-class hotel with a refined sense of modern luxury and a touch of French decadence The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt, New Zealand – Warm, stylish and homey furnishings make guests feel welcome at this apartment style hotel

Greater China

Fairmont Sanya Haitang Bay – The first flagship Fairmont Resort in Greater China featuring the world’s first sea water canal running through a hotel

– The first flagship Fairmont Resort in Greater China featuring the world’s first sea water canal running through a hotel Sofitel Hangzhou Yingguan – Located next to Xianghu Lake among China’s City of Lakes and near the popular Songcheng Theme Park

– Located next to Xianghu Lake among China’s City of Lakes and near the popular Songcheng Theme Park The Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery – The brand’s first hotel in Hong Kong is a stylish manor set in the tranquil greenery of Lantau Island

– The brand’s first hotel in Hong Kong is a stylish manor set in the tranquil greenery of Lantau Island Ocean Spring Resort Chengdu – MGallery – Boutique experience surrounded by the idyllic landscapes of Chengdu International Triathlon Park

– Boutique experience surrounded by the idyllic landscapes of Chengdu International Triathlon Park Pullman Jiaxing Pinghu Excellence – Welcoming hotel for business guests, families and pets, located near Ming Lake and Jiulongshan National Forest Park

North & Central America

Fairmont Century Plaza – The revival of an iconic destination, beloved by celebrities, presidents, and diplomats, nestled among the Hollywood action

The revival of an iconic destination, beloved by celebrities, presidents, and diplomats, nestled among the Hollywood action Novotel Mexico City Toreo – The contemporary brand brings spacious, modular design and open kitchen dining to the Naucalpan area

The contemporary brand brings spacious, modular design and open kitchen dining to the Naucalpan area SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences – A beachfront sanctuary in the heart of Puerto Cancun featuring 45 suites, ocean views and world class décor

A beachfront sanctuary in the heart of Puerto Cancun featuring 45 suites, ocean views and world class décor SLS Harbour Beach Residences – The second luxury residential tower in Cancún Mexico with interiors by Italian master Piero Lissoni

South America