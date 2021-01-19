UNWTO Executive Council Election Result

The Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization re-elected Zurab Pololikashvili from Georgia..

The Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization today re-elected Zurab Pololikashvili from Georgia for a second term as Secretary-General.

With a lot of manipulation, he had 25 votes. HE Shaika Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa from Bahrain had 8 countries voting for her.

The election has to be confirmed by the UNWTO General Assembly planned for October in Morocco.

Zurab made it difficult for candidates to compete and insistent on an in-person election mostly by proxy during COVID-19 lockdowns.