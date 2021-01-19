When it comes to cockroaches, Florida and Texas are tops

What are the Dirtiest Cities in America? NO, not that kind of dirty!

Pests, pollution, and poor infrastructure plague many U.S. cities big and small — and the problem’s worse in some than in others.



So which cities are due for a good spring cleaning?



The 2021’s Dirtiest Cities in America compares the 200 biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators including air and water quality, waste regulations, and the share of homes with signs of mice or rats.



Here are the 20 cities that might scare away a germaphobe…

Dirtiest Cities in America

Rank City 1 Palmdale, CA 2 Los Angeles, CA 3 Newark, NJ 4 Houston, TX 5 San Antonio, TX 6 New York, NY 7 New Orleans, LA 8 Long Beach, CA 9 Memphis, TN 10 Chicago, IL 11 Aurora, IL 12 Glendale, CA 13 Mesa, AZ 14 Phoenix, AZ 15 Fontana, CA 16 Pasadena, CA 17 Anaheim, CA 18 Detroit, MI 19 Las Vegas, NV 20 San Jose, CA

and the 20 that might earn a nod from Mr. Clean.

Cleanest Cities in America

Rank City 181 Oceanside, CA 182 Sioux Falls, SD 183 Enterprise, NV 184 Springfield, MO 185 Fort Wayne, IN 186 Des Moines, IA 187 Chesapeake, VA 188 Salem, OR 189 Little Rock, AR 190 Lincoln, NE 191 Lexington, KY 192 McKinney, TX 193 Clarksville, TN 194 Elk Grove, CA 195 Metairie, LA 196 St. Paul, MN 197 Dayton, OH 198 Madison, WI 199 Frisco, TX 200 Winston-Salem, NC

