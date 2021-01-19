UNWTO is deaf when it comes to WTTC and the private travel sector

The controversial dinner last night to bribe for Zurab Pololikashvili re-election for UNWTO Secretary General has raised eyebrows all over the world.

It’s not clear who ended up attending the dinner, but it is clear WTTC was not invited.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has long been regarded as the voice for the big private sector. Dr. Taleb Rifai once agreed with David Scowsill, that they are twin brothers. When he said this, Taleb was UNWTO Secretary-General, and David was the CEO of the WTTC.

WTTC welcomed and endorsed the recent initiative by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), and according to WTTC it was what they had been asking for involving an international coordinated framework of tests, vaccines, and confidence of travelers.

UNWTO gave WTTC only 2 minutes to make its case.

A high-level member of WTTC said: “We won’t be able to recover faster if we don’t work together.”

WTTC made the point that it represents the voice of the private sector worldwide and since April WTTC has been working with governments amd other international organizaciones on the 4 principles of recovery .

WTTC and also the World Tourism Network (WTN) understand that international coordination is needed the public sector needs to work with the private sector.

Apparently, this urgent need for cooperation has been met with closed doors by UNWTO.