Airports Council International cancels 2021 ACI Africa event

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to stomp out hope of reactivating events that had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Its latest victim is the Airport Council International (ACI) Africa event that was scheduled for March 18-21, 2021. This Conference and Exhibition scheduled for Mombasa in Kenya will now be held in March 2022.

The Airports Council International (ACI) Africa Secretary General, Tounsi Ali, issued the following communication with its members and partners regarding the ACI Africa event scheduled for March 18-20, 2021.

The announcement states:

We regret to inform you that, in view of the crippling COVID-19 pandemic, and after consultation and agreement with the host, Kenya Airports Authority, ACI Africa has decided to postpone the Conference and Exhibition of Mombasa, Kenya, initially rescheduled for March this year, to March 2022.

On the other hand, at this point in time, the ACI Africa Conference and Exhibition of Marrakech, Morocco, rescheduled for October 2021, is maintained.

If you have already paid for the registration fee of the ACI Africa conference in Mombasa last year, the corresponding fee will be transferred either to the Marrakech conference this year or the Mombasa conference next year. Kindly inform Mrs. Nezha Karbal ( [email protected] ), Manager Events of ACI Africa of your position on this issue.

We apologize for any inconvenience these changes may have caused, which is beyond our control.

We will keep you informed of any new information regarding these events.

The Airports Council International was established in 1991 and represents airports interests with governments and international organizations such as ICAO; develops standards, policies, and recommended practices for airports; and provides information and training opportunities to raise standards around the world.

