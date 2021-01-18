American Airlines, United and Delta return to Bonaire this winter

Bonaire welcomes back North American travelers with direct flight service set to resume from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark

Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced with much enthusiasm that the island will now welcome back North American travelers with direct flight service set to resume from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark in February. The island is also prepared to meet travelers’ viral testing needs required by the CDC with both convenient and private options for a seamless and safe visit to a destination abounding with untouched nature, a rich culture and endless adventure.

Delta Airlines will resume its weekly direct flights from Atlanta (ATL) beginning Saturday, February 6, 2021. On February 13, 2021, American Airlines’ Wednesday and Saturday routes from Miami (MIA) and United Airlines’ non-stop Saturday flights to/from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR) will begin scheduled service to Bonaire.

To avoid 10 days quarantine at own cost, travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival. Additionally, travelers must complete a health declaration form for the Public Health Department, 48 hours prior to departure.

In anticipation of opening borders, to accommodate recent CDC developments requiring U.S. travelers abroad to show negative COVID-19 test results upon re-entry beginning January 26, Bonaire has promptly announced a collaboration between Medical Laboratory Services and Health Center Bon Bida Bonaire, providing both on-site and on-location COVID-19 PCR testing needed for travel declaration.