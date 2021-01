GOL Linhas Aéreas: 20 years in the air

Brazil's largest domestic airline opened up access to air travel for millions of Brazilians, with more than 500 million customers transported on 4.2 million flights in past two decades

Twenty years ago, on January 15, 2001, GOL Linhas Aéreas’ inaugural Flight 1741 on a Boeing 737-700 aircraft took off from Brasília and landed in Congonhas, São Paulo.

The flight crew included Captain Grabler and Flight Attendant Giselle, who are also celebrating their 20 years at the Company, together with another 127 employees. This group is representative of our Team of Eagles, which is composed of thousands of people who dedicate themselves unconditionally to GOL every day, strengthening the bases of our contribution to transforming the history or air travel and Brazilian society itself journey that has made GOL the leader in the Brazilian airline industry.

Millions of Brazilians took their first ever flight with GOL, and that democratization of air travel is the best possible outcome. Through our constant efforts, the countless lessons learned throughout our journey, and the choice to always take courageous and disruptive action on several fronts – ranging from the organizational culture to the products and services offered – GOL has irreversibly widened access to quality air travel in Brazil. GOL’s aim is to Be First for Everyone. However, GOL would not be celebrating these achievements today if innovation had not been imprinted in the Company’s DNA from the beginning.

“On our anniversary, we look at what the past 20 years can teach us about tackling the complex challenges that lie ahead, particularly when it comes to protecting the environment, addressing social issues, and the internal organization of the Company itself. We will work hard to learn and innovate, as we have always done since January 15, 2001,” adds Paulo Kakinoff, GOL’s CEO.