Food and wine in politics always had an important role. But violating clear rules by the Joint Inspection Unit of the United Nations in a UNWTO Election dinner is shameful by andy standards. Any country attending the Monday night dinner should be guilty in this conspiracy.

If any of the 35 UNWTO Executive Council Member countries allow their delegate or proxy to attend this Monday night dinner in Madrid today, it would show blunted disrespect against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab world.

34 of the 35 Countries of the 113th Executive Council for the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) must react but remain quiet, possibly conspiring with the Republic of Georgia and UNWTO in allowing rules of the Joint Inspection Unit of the United Nations to be violated.

In 2009 the Joint Inspection Unit of the United Nations in Geneva issued a Selection and Conditions of Services of Executive Heads in the United Nations System of Organizations.

The Joint Inspection Unit (JIU) issued 13 rules all UN member states should follow and called it 13 recommendations.

Unethical Practices

Paragraph 7 states:

The legislative/governing bodies of the United Nations system organizations should condemn and prohibit unethical practices such as promises, favors, invitations, gifts, etc., provided by candidates for the post of the executive head or their supporting governments during the

selection/election campaign, in return for favorable votes for certain

candidates.

eTurboNews reported about the attempt by UNWTO Secretary Zurab to s to gain an advantage over his rival HE Shaikha Mai Al Khalifa with unethical methods that are nothing short of bribes.

Without a doubt, Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General is clearly violating JIU rules his country agreed to respect. The Government of Georgia sending its foreign minister to host an important dinner as part of the official Executive Council meeting the night before the election for the next UNWTO Secretary-General is a clear violation of unethical practices. The dinner was quietly added to the official program just two days before the council meeting on a weekend, giving no option for Bahrain to object or be included in an event.

The political pressure Georgia puts on countries to vote for their candidate, so the foreign minister hosting this dinner won’t leave defeated is of unspeakable audacity.

What is the Joing Inspection Unit of the United Nations?

The Joint Inspection Unit (JIU) is the only independent external oversight body of the United Nations system mandated to conduct evaluations, inspections and investigations system-wide.

Its mandate is to look at cross-cutting issues and to act as an agent for change across the United Nations system. JIU works to secure management and administrative efficiency and to promote greater coordination both between UN agencies and with other internal and external oversight bodies. For the past 50 years, the Unit has been dedicated to assisting the legislative bodies of numerous United Nations organizations in meeting their governance responsibilities. JIU provides support in the context of these agencies’ oversight function regarding human, financial and other resources. In its reports and notes, the Unit identifies best practices, proposes benchmarks and facilitates information-sharing throughout the organizations of the UN system that have adopted its Statute.

The Unit operates with respect to the legislative organs and the secretariats of those specialized agencies and other international organizations, within the United Nations system, that have accepted its Statute. These entities are often referred to as the JIU participating organizations. JIU has a total of 28 participating organizations as of 2018 that play a crucial role in how the Unit functions.

To promote greater coordination between the organizations of the United Nations system;

