India travel agents appeal for urgent vaccinated travelers protocol

In an appeal made by National Office Bearers of TAAI on January 16, 2021, Jyoti Mayal, President of TAAI, informed that “we have urged the Government of India through the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Ministry of Tourism (MoT) to set guidelines for vaccinated travelers, issue verifiable certificates, and set standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the same. This shall enable vaccinated travelers to resume their activities to pre-COVID times and live towards a better future. Every person vaccinated in India must be granted a certificate, and our government should also tie-up with all countries verifying and accepting their COVID vaccine certificates.”

The letter was signed by Jyoti Maya, President; Jay Bhatia, Vice President; Bettaiah Lokesh, Hon. Secretary General; and Shreeram Patel, Hon. Treasurer, and reads:

We wish to draw your kind attention for immediate action as below:

Vaccinated Inbound Travelers:

Proof and date of COVID-19 vaccination taken.

RT-PCR/Quarantine norms to be waived for such passengers who have got vaccinated.

Mandate health/travel insurance to be taken by all travelers coming to India.

Vaccinated Indians traveling:

Proof and date of COVID-19 vaccination taken. Either to be linked to Aadhar card or physical verifiable certificate to be issued to citizens of India.

RT-PCR/Quarantine norms to be waived for such passengers who have got vaccinated within India, e.g., like travelers from New Delhi/Rajasthan, etc., entering Maharashtra.

Mandate domestic/international travelers, health/travel insurance to be taken. A recommendation to be set across to IRDA or relevant Ministry to ensure the same is offered under Mediclaim/Corporate Medical Policies, etc.

Many countries have started the process of vaccination. Travelers who have got the vaccination done are desirous of travel to India.

Currently, there is no clarity in terms of how their entry into India shall be permitted.

There has to be a uniform policy that needs to be mandated by Centre towards how the verification and process for the same needs to be set.

We would request your good selves, to kindly draw up plans and undertake SoPs for such travelers.

From January 16, 2021, Indians too shall get vaccinated in phases.

For their travel within the country and even for overseas travel norms SoPs and certificates/verifiable confirmation of vaccination taken needs to be issued to every citizen.

This certificate should be accepted by all States/Union Territories across India.

Adding to the above, Vice President (TAAI) Jay Bhatia, stated that “We are proud that our government has rolled ‘Made in India’ vaccines. To make travel and tourism as free and comfortable as possible, TAAI shall be working closely with the Government on formulating and setting standards which shall be acceptable and verifiable globally. We have proposed immediate action so that vaccinated travelers desirous of traveling domestic, international, and even for Inbound to India shall be free from hassles.”

