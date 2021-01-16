Russia resumes Qatar, India, Vietnam and Finland flights

Russian airlines restart flights to four more countries

Russian government officials announced that starting on January 27, Russia will resume commercial air traffic with Qatar, India, Vietnam and Finland.

The announcement was made by the country’s Operational Headquarters to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 following a meeting with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The official Russian government statement said: “Based on the results of the discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, the headquarters decided to resume on a reciprocal basis international flights from January 27, 2021 with the following states: Vietnam (Moscow-Hanoi, twice a week); India (Moscow-Delhi, two times a week); Finland (Moscow-Helsinki, twice a week and St. Petersburg-Helsinki, twice a week); Qatar (Moscow-Doha, three times a week)”.