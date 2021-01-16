Air France certified with COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating

Air France rolls out the strictest health and hygiene measures both on the ground and on board to ensure a completely safe trip

Air France has been certified with the COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating following the global audit conducted by the international air transport rating agency Skytrax.

This audit, carried out in December 2020 on several Air France medium and long-haul flights, evaluates airlines’ safety protocols, primarily the effectiveness and consistency of safety and hygiene measures implemented to protect customers and staff from COVID-19. These measures include the cleaning and disinfection procedures at the airport and on board aircraft, special signage and floor markings, physical distancing recommendations, compulsory wearing of masks and provision of hand sanitizer.

Air France, after obtaining a 4-star rating, is already making improvements with a view to gaining a 5-star rating, and attain the highest COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating.

Air France places the health and safety of its customers and staff at the heart of its concerns. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis, the company has been rolling out the strictest health and hygiene measures both on the ground and on board to ensure a completely safe trip. As part of its “Air France Protect” commitment, these measures are regularly adapted in line with the changing health context.