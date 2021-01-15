Saint Lucia hotels offering free COVID-19 testing to qualified guests

Saint Lucia has multiple COVID-19 PCR and antigen testing options for departing visitors, citizens and residents

In response to the U.S., UK and Canadian governments’ requirements of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test for airline passengers, Saint Lucia is set to meet the demand for on-island Covid-19 testing and processing. And this brings positive news for Saint Lucia vacationers, as select hotels are offering complimentary testing for guests who qualify.

Saint Lucia has multiple Covid-19 PCR and antigen (rapid) testing options for departing visitors, citizens and residents. Travelers can obtain a Covid-19 test conveniently at select hotels or at local testing facilities, with test results returned within the requisite 72-hour time frame. There are additional options in development to expand testing locations. Travelers can make appointments for tests once they arrive on island or through their Covid-certified hotel. Pricing varies based on location and the type of test administered.

Saint Lucia and its accommodation providers aim to ease the stress and cost of vacation planning. As an added perk, select hotels are offering complimentary antigen (rapid) tests to guests who qualify.

As of January 15, the hotels and villas offering complimentary Covid-19 antigen (rapid) testing to qualified guests include: Anse Chastanet; all five Bay Gardens properties; Calabash Cove Resort & Spa; Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel; Cap Maison Resort & Spa; Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa; Jade Mountain; Ladera Resort; Marigot Bay Resort and Marina; Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat; Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia; Serenity at Coconut Bay; Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort; Stonefield Villa Resort; Tet Rouge and Ti Kaye Resort & Spa. Additional properties in Saint Lucia are anticipated to roll out complimentary testing in the coming weeks. Restrictions may apply and visitors should check with their accommodation provider for details; select hotels are offering PCR tests to guests who meet qualifications.

Detailed information about testing options will soon be available at the Saint Lucia Covid-19 Travel Advisory page. Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, along with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism, continue to work in concert to provide swift responses to global Covid-19 developments. Since the first international flights returned to Saint Lucia in July 2020, the country has implemented consistent responsible Covid-19 protocols, providing increased safety for both visitors and local citizens.