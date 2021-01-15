Grenada launches new travel hotline

The hotline considered necessary by Grenada Tourism officials to assist travel agents, tour operators, visitors or returning nationals

The Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) have launched a new hotline which will specifically deal with travel related inquiries. This hotline is considered necessary by Tourism officials to assist travel agents, tour operators, visitors or returning nationals with general inquiries about entry protocols, guidance on where to stay or where to go during a visit to Grenada, Carriacou & Petit Martinique. The following are the hotline numbers:

Toll free USA only – 1 888 251 1732 – 8am to 10pm (Atlantic Standard Time)

Worldwide – 1 213 283 0754 – 8am to 10pm (Atlantic Standard Time)

Callers on island – 440-0670 – 8am to 4pm

Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen says the hotline is aimed at, ‘making the process of obtaining information much easier as travelers make the decision to come to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean. We are happy to extend the hotline hours to ensure that we maintain as much coverage as possible.”