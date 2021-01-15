Anguilla Tourism: COVID-19 testing at the forefront of reopening strategy

Statement on CDC universal testing requirements by Anguilla's Hon. Minister of Tourism Haydn Hughes

The US Centers for DiseaseControl and Prevention (CDC) has officially announced that effective January 26, 2021, all international airline passengers travelling to the USA, including those returning from vacation, must present to the airline written documentation confirming a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 3 days of their flight departure. Passengers who fail to do so will be denied boarding.

Testing has been at the forefront of Anguilla’s reopening strategy — that includes testing on arrival and departure. Therefore, the CDC’s requirement for testing on departure for all visitors returning to the US is one that Anguilla has the capacity to handle in an efficient manner.

We are in fact already providing this service on request to guests. With the assistance of the UK government through Public Health UK, we are increasing our testing capability to ensure that we meet the anticipated demand. The Canadian government imposed a similar requirement effective January 7, 2021, and the United Kingdom mandate comes into effect as of this Friday, January 15, 2021.

We have taken every precaution and introduced stringent protocols to ensure the health and safety of both our visitors and our local residents. Our effective management of this disease has resulted in just 11 cases recorded since we reopened our borders last November, and no community spread.

As we continue to welcome visitors to Anguilla, we are confident that our guests will continue to enjoy an extraordinary vacation experience with us.