WestJet announces retirement of Chief Operating Officer

Captain Jeff Martin, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer announces his retirement

WestJet today announced the retirement of Captain Jeff Martin, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 26, 2021. Jeff will be returning to the U.S. to be with his family.

“We are very grateful for all that Jeff has done for our airline in his two and a half years including the successful launch of our Dreamliners, industry-leading on-time performance, the creation of a world-class Operations Control Centre and harmonious labour relations,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO.

“After more than 31 years in the industry, February 26 will mark my retirement from airline operations and it is fitting that it is with the WestJet team,” said Jeff Martin. “In my aviation journey, the last couple of years can be counted as some of the most rewarding. Together we have accomplished a lot, but the biggest accomplishment for me has been the acceptance, support and experiences I have shared with the best airline operational team in the industry. It has been an honour to lead this great team and proudly wear the WestJet uniform.”

Robert Antoniuk, currently Vice-President, Airports and Guest Services will serve as Interim Chief Operating Officer while a global search is undertaken.