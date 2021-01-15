5 reasons to expect cruise ship travel to surge in 2021
Five favorable cruise industry trends predicted for 2021
While 2020 was a challenging year for the cruise industry, the good news is that there is more than ample expectation for 2021 to be a banner year for cruising. There are at least five compelling reasons for this, not to mention that people absolutely LOVE to travel, and the anticipation is surging.
Here are five reasons why:
- “Cabin fever” is leading up to a surge from pent-up demand. Whether it’s taking a cruise or taking one’s family out to dinner, many are weary of restrictions and ready to resume a path to normalcy. Travel is one of those normalcy things that people are craving.
- Small ships, expedition cruising & balcony cabin bookings will surge, as people may feel more comfortable in a smaller setting, especially in rare and exotic locales. Many cruise lovers anxiously await being able to cruise again–and have the means and time–and will take more cruises but of a shorter duration.
- Live like a millionaire for the day, or ramp up your adrenaline. Private Islands are the most favorite port of call for most travelers. Ramp up the adrenaline with a multitude of exciting activities, including aerial adventures, island explorations and water sports. Tour the island via jeep, snorkel with stingrays, or take a kayak lagoon tour; go parasailing, compete in beach Olympics or enjoy the floating aqua playground… the options for energetic explorers abound, and families are more than welcome, with plenty to do for all ages.
- Health high-tech gadgets and procedures may surge as cruise lines streamline health monitoring of its guests, staff and workers.
- Ships Safety Protocols, once the protocols are in place, cruise ships will be one of the safest ways to travel, with carefully controlled health precautions strictly observed and best practices made mandatory. Unlike public transport, crowded airports and overcrowded trains, cruise travel is in a much better position to control and monitor safety conditions. Cruise lines are and have constantly been implementing health protocols to best ensure the health and safety of all passengers. Government guidelines are ensuring that these protocols are extremely robust and will be tested prior to the resumption of normal cruising.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsCruise Industry NewsetnInternational Visitor NewsLuxury Travel NewsPremium NewsResort NewsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravelTravel NewsTravel Wire News