New dangerous COVID-2 virus in Brazil, Panama, Cape Verde, and Portugal

It’s known as SARS_COV-2 . A new strain of the virus is spreading in South America, specifically Brazil, Panama, Cape Verde, and also in Portugal.

Scientists around the world are scrambling to learn more a

Previously a new strain known as B.1.1.7 was detected in the UK and South Africa prompting borders to be shut to the UK in Europe and many other parts of the world .

In South Africa, doctors and researchers battling a second surge of Covid-19 cases are studying another new variant and what role it plays in the rising tide of cases there. The variant, known as B.1.351, has been identified in samples dating back to October. It hasn’t been detected in the U.S.

The latest and newest strain of coronavirus has emerged in Brazil prompting the United Kingdom to ban flights coming in from South America, Panama, Portugal and Cape Verde.

Planes will be barred from landing as of 4 am UK time on Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter. The Portuguese ban is due to “its strong travel links with Brazil,” he said.