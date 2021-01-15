Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Singapore Airlines restarts Singapore-Moscow service

Singapore flag carrier announces resumption of Moscow flights

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonJanuary 15, 2021 00:19
Singapore’s flag carrier airline announced today that it will resume regular flights from its hub at Singapore Changi Airport to Moscow, Russia starting from January 20, 2021.

“We can confirm that from January 2021, SIA reinstated services to Moscow,” the Singapore Airlines said. The flights will be carried out on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“Passengers entering or transiting the Russian Federation must have a printed medical certificate with a negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test result issued at most 72 hours before arrival,” the airline’s representative added.

Singapore Airlines suspended Singapore-Moscow-Stockholm flight on March 23, 2020. Currently, Singapore’s government is gradually reopening borders with countries where COVID-19 infections are stable.

