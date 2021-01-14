Global Business Travel Association Canada builds committee offering

Industry leaders join GBTA as volunteers to help restore business travel

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s largest business travel association, launches five new regional committees as GBTA Canada continues to evolve and increase its local presence.

The committees, run by volunteers, are the backbone of the association delivering relevant and timely content and education to the region.

“By expanding the committee offering in Canada, we are able to engage with more volunteers to further develop our regional programs with subject matter experts, focusing on more education and content to help drive the return of business travel and meetings safely,” adding “the committees will focus on each of the key sectors in our industry with the objective to create and deliver regional activity to support, restore, improve and unite business travel and meetings in Canada “said Nancy Tudorache, Regional VP, Canada.

The five committees will cover accommodation, transportation, risk, technology and meetings, the leaders appointed to the Chair and Vice-Chair roles are proven industry leaders who have a committed passion for their respective areas of knowledge and are dedicated to being part of the future success of GBTA in Canada. They will each serve a 1-year term, along with all committee members.

“I am delighted to be leading the Transportation Committee at such a critical time for our industry. Each committee will bring a specialist level of expertise to deliver education sessions for conferences & virtual events, GBTA Canada webinar presentations, regional direct talk group virtual presentations and locally focused projects. I’m looking forward to working with other volunteers to play our part in the recovery of the business and meetings industry in Canada,” said Monica McKill, Manager, Air & Ground Transportation, Cenovus Energy Inc.

New GBTA Canada Committee Leaders include:

Accommodation:

Chair Stephanie Snowball – Director of Sales Canada, IHG

Vice Chair Jodi Francks – Director, Business Travel, Fairmont Hotels, Pacific Northwest Region

Transportation:

Chair Monica McKill – Manager, Air & Ground Transportation, Cenovus Energy Inc.

Vice Chair Marayka Wilson – Country Manager, Canada, United Airlines

Risk:

Chair Kate King – Account Manager, International SOS

Vice Chair Suzanne Sangiovese – Commercial & Communications Director, Riskline

Technology:

Chair Greg Allworth – Regional Vice President, Canada, Chrome River

Vice Chair Kristen Hrycoy – Senior Alliance Manager, SAP Concur

Meetings & Events:

Chair Joe Nishi – Managing Partner, Meeting Encore

Vice Chair Loren Christie – Managing Director, LC Solutions