Quick-witted Wheel of Fortune contestant wins featured trip to Nevis

The Nevis Tourism Authority hit the ground running to kickstart its marketing efforts for 2021 by being featured on Wheel of Fortune for December 30, 2020. A marvelous trip to Golden Rock Inn on the picturesque island was the grand vacation prize on the fourth game of the day. Lawrence Forbes, who works for the San Francisco United School District and is an alum of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, secured the prized vacation trip to Nevis with the clue “Places” when he solved the appropriately worded SUN DRENCHED BEACHES, which perfectly describes this island getaway. Although he did not make it to the final round, Mr. Forbes walked away with cash and prize wins valued at $14K.

Golden Rock Inn, an exquisite gem with eleven intimate guest rooms in a lush garden setting, graciously provided the 6-night stay for two, including breakfast, free WIFI and laundry services. The Nevis Tourism Authority provided two roundtrip airfares for Forbes and his guest to complete the grand prize giveaway. The total value of the trip is $7,000.



Wheel of Fortune, now in its 38th season, is the longest running syndicated American television game show. An average of 8 million viewers tune in for each show to watch the legendary host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White present the popular competition, where participants solve word puzzles and win cash and prizes by spinning a giant carnival wheel. Wheel of Fortune is seen in 208 markets covering 99.8% of the U.S.A.

About Nevis

Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. Conical in shape with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak, the island is the birthplace of the founding father of the United States, Alexander Hamilton. The weather is typical of most of the year with temperatures in the low to mid-80s°F / mid 20-30s°C, cool breezes and low chances of precipitation. Air transportation is easily available with connections from Puerto Rico, and St. Kitts.

