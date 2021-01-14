Florida Keys Tourism: ‘Name’ COVID-19-fighting robot at Key West Airport

The robot emits high-intensity ultraviolet UV-C wavelength light designed to remove 99.9% of harmful airborne and surface pathogens including the novel coronavirus

Naming a coronavirus-fighting robot that patrols the interior spaces of Key West International Airport is the focus of an online contest launched by the Florida Keys tourism council.



The contest is to award a Key West vacation to the entrant who develops the winning name.



When activated, the robot emits high-intensity ultraviolet UV-C wavelength light designed to remove 99.9% of harmful airborne and surface pathogens including the novel coronavirus. Key West International Airport is among the United States’ first airports to implement the unit, which stands nearly 6 feet tall and augments the airport’s other cleanliness and passenger protection practices.



To propose a name, visit the contest entry page or the Florida Keys’ social media channels — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — and follow links and instructions to complete and submit the entry form.



The contest is to continue until 1,000 unique name entries are received.



Entrants must be 21 years of age or older and reside in the contiguous United States. One entry per person is allowed. Any suggested robot names already under copyright or trademark will not be considered.



Twelve finalists are to be randomly selected from the 1,000 entries, with the ultimate winner to be chosen by a committee composed of Keys and airport officials. The winning robot name is to be released in early February.



The prize also includes attraction passes from the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, Historic Tours of America and Sebago Watersports.



The contest is part of the Florida Keys tourism council’s educational initiative to promote directives and safety protocols in place in the Keys to combat COVID-19, including mandatory masking requirements.



“This (the contest) gives us another opportunity to let our visitors know how serious that we are about protecting them and our residents from getting COVID,” said Keys Mayor Michelle Coldiron, who is also a tourism council board member. “We want to remind everyone to mask up and be safe and healthy when they come to visit us.”



Manufactured by UVD Robots, the robot moves around the airport autonomously when people are not present, since the light it emits during the active disinfection cycle is intense.



Officials said the robot can disinfect the entire airport’s interior spaces in approximately 2.5 hours.

