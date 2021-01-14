Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Powerful earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia

Chief Assignment Editor Chief Assignment EditorJanuary 14, 2021 19:24
Strong Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked Sulawesi, Indonesia today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude6.2
Date-Time14 Jan 2021 18:28:18 UTC 15 Jan 2021 02:28:18 near epicenter 14 Jan 2021
Location3.005S 118.924E
Depth18 km
Distances36.1 km (22.4 mi) S of Mamuju, Indonesia 59.5 km (36.9 mi) N of Majene, Indonesia 66.4 km (41.2 mi) NW of Polewali, Indonesia 108.3 km (67.2 mi) W of Rantepao, Indonesia 136.1 km (84.4 mi) NW of Parepare, Indonesia
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 5.8 km; Vertical 3.9 km
ParametersNph = 94; Dmin = 240.2 km; Rmss = 1.28 seconds; Gp = 38°

No immediate reports of casualties or damages were received so far. No tsunami warning issued as of the time of this report.

