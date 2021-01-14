Powerful earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia
Strong Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked Sulawesi, Indonesia today.
|Preliminary Earthquake Report
|Magnitude
|6.2
|Date-Time
|14 Jan 2021 18:28:18 UTC 15 Jan 2021 02:28:18 near epicenter 14 Jan 2021
|Location
|3.005S 118.924E
|Depth
|18 km
|Distances
|36.1 km (22.4 mi) S of Mamuju, Indonesia 59.5 km (36.9 mi) N of Majene, Indonesia 66.4 km (41.2 mi) NW of Polewali, Indonesia 108.3 km (67.2 mi) W of Rantepao, Indonesia 136.1 km (84.4 mi) NW of Parepare, Indonesia
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 5.8 km; Vertical 3.9 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 94; Dmin = 240.2 km; Rmss = 1.28 seconds; Gp = 38°
No immediate reports of casualties or damages were received so far. No tsunami warning issued as of the time of this report.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnIndonesia travel newsInternational Visitor NewsPremium NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire News