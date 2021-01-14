Aruba expands COVID-19 testing capability for new CDC mandate

Aruba offers all travelers access to COVID-19 testing

As the CDC will require all inbound US travelers to report proof of a negative COVID-19 test, in the Aruban Government’s continuing efforts to provide the most safe, seamless and coordinated travel experience possible, all necessary facilities and procedures are in place for any visitor needing to take a COVID-19 test while in Aruba as a requirement for re-entry to their country/state/city of origin.

Aruba has expanded testing and has state-of-the-art hospitals and medical facilities that offer PCR tests to outbound travelers, with an average turnaround time of 24 hours.

The island’s main testing areas are conveniently located near hotels, and appointments can be made in advance, so US bound travelers can ensure they’ll be tested before departing.

“In Aruba, we’ve been at the forefront of innovating as quickly as possible to ensure a safe, and seamless travel experience for our visitors. As such, the Aruba Government and Department of Public Health were prepared for the CDC’s new mandate that all US travelers need to provide a negative COVID-19 test and can reassure our travelers they will have easy access to testing in time for their departure,” Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, said.

“All travelers coming to our One happy island can rest assured they can still visit our shores. The safety of our visitors and locals is of the utmost importance to us.”

As more information about COVID-19 becomes available and the CDC guidelines evolve, Aruba will continue to reevaluate and shift protocols to keep all visitors and locals on the island safe.