Allegiant Air announces new nonstop service from Nashville to Key West

Beginning June 2 Allegiant Air is to add nonstop service from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Key West International Airport (EYW).

Allegiant plans to serve the Key West market with twice-weekly flights, Wednesdays and Saturdays, on Airbus A319 aircraft.

“Nashville is such a phenomenal city, known for its creative songwriting community and friendly travelers who are eager to explore the Florida Keys. This is more exciting news for Key West International Airport,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County.

Allegiant Air chose Key West as one of several new U.S. gateway cities for outdoor recreation.

“Travelers are seeking destinations that allow them to recreate in a safe way, usually outdoors,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of revenue and planning.