Wedding destinations Brits are dreaming of in 2021
New York has been revealed as Brits Most Popular Proposal Destination
Over 1,000 married British couples took part in a survey to find out the average cost of an engagement ring, the proposal itself, the dream proposal destinations both within and outside of the UK, and how long it takes to reach this milestone.
Brits Top Proposal Destinations:
|Rank
|Destination – UK
|Destination – Worldwide
|1
|The Lake District
|New York, USA
|2
|Cornwall
|Florence, Italy
|3
|The Scottish Highlands
|Paris, France
|4
|Edinburgh
|Santorini, Greece
|5
|The Cotswolds
|Bali, Indonesia
Brits Top Honeymoon Destinations:
|Rank
|Destination – UK
|Destination – Worldwide
|1
|St Ives, Cornwall
|Maldives
|2
|Isle of Skye, Scotland
|Maui, Hawaii
|3
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|Santorini, Greece
|4
|The Cotswolds
|Puglia, Italy
|5
|London
|Kyoto, Japan
Other interesting findings include:
- The average cost of an engagement ring is a reasonable £1,394. Edinburgh spends the most at a whopping £2,588, whilst Southampton spends the least at £942
- Often taking time to plan a proposal, you can expect to spend an average of £787 more making the moment extra special
- It takes an average of 3 years and 2 months to get engaged to your partner
- The most popular place to pop the question is at home at 37%, perfect for anyone looking to propose during the second lockdown
