New York has been revealed as Brits Most Popular Proposal Destination

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonJanuary 14, 2021 15:38
Wedding destinations Brits are dreaming of in 2021
Over 1,000 married British couples took part in a survey to find out the average cost of an engagement ring, the proposal itself, the dream proposal destinations both within and outside of the UK, and how long it takes to reach this milestone.

Brits Top Proposal Destinations:

RankDestination – UKDestination – Worldwide
1The Lake DistrictNew York, USA
2CornwallFlorence, Italy
3The Scottish HighlandsParis, France
4EdinburghSantorini, Greece
5The CotswoldsBali, Indonesia

Brits Top Honeymoon Destinations:

RankDestination – UKDestination – Worldwide
1St Ives, CornwallMaldives
2Isle of Skye, ScotlandMaui, Hawaii
3Edinburgh, ScotlandSantorini, Greece
4The CotswoldsPuglia, Italy
5LondonKyoto, Japan

Other interesting findings include:

  • The average cost of an engagement ring is a reasonable £1,394. Edinburgh spends the most at a whopping £2,588, whilst Southampton spends the least at £942
  • Often taking time to plan a proposal, you can expect to spend an average of £787 more making the moment extra special
  • It takes an average of 3 years and 2 months to get engaged to your partner
  • The most popular place to pop the question is at home at 37%, perfect for anyone looking to propose during the second lockdown
