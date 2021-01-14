Belize and Costa Rica respond to new CDC requirement for US travel

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to accelerate in the America, the US CDC has instituted a new protocol for everyone enterting the country. All travelers will now be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before travel commences. Countries around the world are beginning to respond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday that it will require a negative COVID-19 test from all passengers arriving in the United States starting January 26, 2021. Today, Belize and Costa Rica announced their plans in response to this new CDC requirement for US travel.

Belize

In response to this new CDC requirement, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), after consultation with the Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness, confirmed that testing will be expanded and made available to all passengers departing Belize for the US.

Further details including cost and testing locations across the country are being determined. All individuals who plan to visit Belize can, therefore, proceed with their travel plans.

The Belize Tourism Board recognizes that US travelers account for approximately 70% of visitors to the country. The Tourism Board said it will continue to be guided by health protocols to welcome all visitors and ensure a safe experience from arrival to departure.

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute shared: “Anticipating that the government of the United States of America could take a measure like this, we’ve established a working group that is coordinating with private laboratories certified by the Ministry of Health to administer the RT-PCR tests in Costa Rica. The plan is to have these tests available to US travelers and tourists of other nationalities throughout the country, for less than $100 each.

“The world is experiencing a pandemic whose trend is to take action and adjust to changes on the fly. Costa Rica is a destination committed to complying with health protocols, and we thank travelers for their trust.”

This news arrives as Costa Rica’s international arrivals numbers nearly doubled from November to December. December 2020 registered the entry of 71,000 tourists by air, almost doubling the visitation registered in November 2020, during which 36,044 were reported. The increase is due in part to the return of 20 airlines from Costa Rica’s main tourism markets and the announcement of new routes at the end of the year.

#rebuildingtravel