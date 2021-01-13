How you can influence the future of Aviation?

The World Tourism Network emerged out of a grassroots initiatives known as rebuilding.travel. Aviation veteran Vijay Poonoosamy, a former VP for Etihad Airways is now leading the Aviation Interest Group of WTN. A first brainstorming session is scheduled for WTN members and the public to participate on January 20 and 22.

The newly founded aviation interest group of the World Tourism Network (WTN) is forming, and you are invited.

According to WTTC more than 174m million travel and tourism jobs have been lost globally and global GDP lost more than $4.7 trillion from travel and tourism in 2020.

Governments have so far supported the airlines with US$173 billion but for IATA airlines have debts in excess of $651 billion and lost 118.5 billion USD in 2020.

The ongoing painful human and economic losses, the unpredictability of Covid-19 and its strains and waves, the risks of being infected or being in contact with someone who is, the tests and quarantines at both ends of a flight, the risks of a lockdown at either end of a flight and the enhanced climate change awareness will undoubtedly impact people’s desire and ability to indulge in discretionary air travel even when borders open.

Work-related travel will also be impacted because businesses continue to suffer, budgets everywhere are being slashed and more people are embracing the convenience and new opportunities of cost-effective virtual tools.

Nobody knows how all this will play out, but we must all wake up to the fact that the NEW normal requires NEW mindsets to find NEW solutions. Beyond innovation and digitalization there is an ever-growing need to create a safe, secure, and more socially, environmentally, and economically sustainable travel and tourism model that is driven by values.

The Aviation Group of the World Tourism Network provides a safe and inclusive space for Travel & Tourism Stakeholders to have candid discussions about the formidable challenges afflicting Aviation and to help rebuild confidence in the trustworthiness, safety, security, predictability, and positive community value of Travel & Tourism.

Members of the World Tourism Network and interested observers are invited to two brainstorm presentations and Q&A to discuss the future of aviation.

Vijay Poonoosamy, Singapore is the Director International & Public Affairs of QI Group, Executive Board Member of World Tourism Network, Non-Executive Member of the Board of aircraft asset management Veling Group, member of the Advisory Board of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne, of The Red Sea Development Company and of the World Economic Forum’s Strategy Officers Community and gender Parity Steering Committee. Vijay was the Managing Director of Air Mauritius, the Executive Chairman of Airports of Mauritius and the Vice President International Affairs of Etihad Airways. He chaired ICAO’s 4th Worldwide Air Transport Conference, the African Civil Aviation Commission’s Air Transport Committee and IATA’s Industry Affairs Committee and Legal Advisory Council.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) is a global network with members of the travel and tourism industry in 125 countries.



More information and membership information: www.wtn.travel